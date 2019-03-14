Kirkby nursing home fire causes 13 residents to be evacuated

An early-morning fire in the basement of a Kirkby nursing home has caused 13 residents to be evacuated from their rooms.

The fire, at Ashfield Nursing Home on Beech Avenue, started at about 6.30am this morning, Thursday, March 14, and caused residents to be evacuated from the premises and into neighbouring houses.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield were called to the scene, and managed to extinguish the fire within the hour.

None of the residents were injured and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

A fire spokesman said: “Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield were called to the scene of a fire in a building used a nursing home on Beech Avenue, Kirkby at about 6.30am this morning (Thursday, March 14).

“Two hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire, which was located in the basement, with two positive pressure ventilations used to clear the smoke.

“Thirteen people were evacuated to neighbouring houses but no one was injured.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.”

The nursing home has been contacted.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Storm Gareth’s high winds cause fallen tree on M1

Circus Mondao defends use of animals ahead of Rainworth shows

Murder trial told Mansfield toddler was cold and blue when paramedics arrived to save her