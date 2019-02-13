Kirkby Man smashed neighbour’s window after row with girlfriend

A Kirkby man said he was “disgusted with himself” after he admitted damaging his partner’s TV and smashing a neighbour’s window.

Lee Tony Starbuck, 46, of Park Street, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to damaging a TV stand and TV and smashing a window at an address in Kirkby on May 26 2018.

The court heard he and his partner had started a relationship Starbuck moved into the complainant’s property.

But the day of the incident things became ‘volatile’.

Starbuck began to shout at her.

He was grabbing her and pushing her around.

She ran from her house to seek help from a neighbour.

Starbuck came out to the front and threw a glass at the complainant. It broke and she ran inside her neighbour’s house

They called the police and then heard the front window breaking.

The court heard they could hear him smashing things in his partner’s house and damaging property including a TV and stand.

Starbuck admitted he had put his hand over his partner’s mouth and said she had bit his middle finger.

He told police he was trying to get away from her.

The defence solicitor said Starbuck accepted he had damaged items in anger and the window next door. “He was disgusted with himself for doing that.”

He had been suffering from stress at the time of the incident. His sister had a degenerative illness and his mother had been dangerously ill.

Things had ‘got on top of him’ and it had been too much to cope with.

Things had got out of hand.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: ”You accepted your behaviour was appalling and it may have been you were under considerable stress.

“But it was domestic violence, aggressive, bullying and controlling behaviour.

“The neighbour must have been terrified

“No one should have to put up wsith that in their own house.”

He was given a two year conditional discharge with £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge and ordered to pay compensation of £355.81 for the window.