Kirkby family left without kitchen for ten days

A family of four have been left without a kitchen for ten days, after their housing association took out their existing kitchen to install a new one.

The previous kitchen was taken out to be replaced by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association, who are responsible for the house’s maintenance.

Christie Frog, aged 28, and her husband Richard have two young children, and have been relying on family to wash their clothes, and provide hot meals, as they have been left with no washing or cooking facilities.

Christie said: "It is a nightmare - the old kitchen was falling to bits and wasn't safe for the kids.

"Ten days ago my kitchen was taken out for a new one to be put in - and i'm none the wiser when anyone will be along to install it.

"My kids are only six and eight, and we have to keep the fridge freezer and kettle in the living room - it's not fair on them."

The family, who live on Pavilion Road, Kirkby, are trying to carry on with life as normally as possible without a kitchen.

Despite calling the housing association numerous times, Christie was unable to get a straight answer when the family would be able to use their kitchen again.

"They told me an electrician needed to come round, but none were available, so i'm none the wiser."

However, after Your Chad contacted Metropolitan Thames Valley, a spokesman said they have been to see the family to explain the delay, and are now working to install the kitchen.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Thames Valley said: “We are currently carrying out a programme of planned maintenance and upgrades to properties we manage in the Kirkby area, including the installation of brand new kitchens in a number of cases. Prior to starting, we contacted each resident to explain what was involved and approximately how long the work would take. We also proposed temporary cooking arrangements.

“We are aware that there has been an unexpected delay affecting the installation of a kitchen at one property. We have removed the old kitchen but new electrics need to be wired in before the replacement kitchen can be installed. The electrician due to complete the work has not been available for reasons outside of our control and there has been a delay in finding a replacement.

“We appreciate that maintenance works can be disruptive and that’s why we make communicating with our residents a priority. Unfortunately on this occasion we did not communicate with the resident the reason for the delay in a timely manner.

"We have now been to see the resident to explain what happened and the revised timetable we are working to for the installation of the new kitchen."