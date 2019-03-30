Kirkby delivery driver had 'food taken off him' after 'being threatened with knife'

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a fast food delivery driver was 'threatened with a knife'.

The victim was threatened by four people, one of whom had a knife, and had food snatched from him in Greenwood Drive, Kirkby at around 11.20pm on March 17. He was not hurt.

The incident happened in Greenwood Drive. Pic: Google Images.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

Please call 101, quoting incident number 951 of March 17 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: ARREST MADE AFTER REPORTS OF 'MAN WITH LARGE KNIFE NEAR MANSFIELD'