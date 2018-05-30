Kirkby-born man who made and designed Raquel Welch's fur bikini honoured with blue plaque

The man who draped Raquel Welch in doe skin, creating “mankind’s first bikini” for cult classic One Million Years BC, has been celebrated with a plaque in his home town.

Kirkby-born Carl Toms OBE won numerous awards for his designs, including a Lawrence Olivier Award for a theatre set, but it is his Hollywood work that is known to millions across the world.

His fur bikini that Mrs Welch wore in One Million Years BC became one the most iconic outfits in film history, leading to the film poster becoming an all-time best-seller.

Welch who played 'Loana the Fair One' in the 1966 film told in a 2012 interview how the Kirkby native got up close and personal with one of the most beautiful women in the world: “Carl just draped me in doe skin, and I stood there while he worked on it with scissors.”

The outfit later became famous to a new generation when convicts in the Oscar-winning 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption, used the bikini poster to cover an escape tunnel.

Mr Toms who died aged 72 at his home in Hertfordshire in 1999, was once one of the most sought-after and successful designers in theatre, opera, cinema and ballet working in Britain, Austria and the United States during a career spanning 50 years.

Recognising his accomplishments, he received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 1969 Honours.

He started life in humbler circumstances, born above a tailor shop now Taylors Corn Stores on Kingsway before attending Diamond Avenue Boys School.

To commemorate his life and works a plaque has been unveiled marking his birthplace on Tuesday, May 29.

The research into Mr Toms who won a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design and a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Set Design and organisation of the plaque was carried out by Kirkby Living Memory Group member and entertainer Trevor Lee.

He said: “It is fantastic that we are able to celebrate the life and work of this local hero. His career spanned so many mediums across a number of countries around the world so to recognise his success in his hometown is a proud moment for Kirkby and his legacy.”

Amongst many other achievements, he also decorated the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden for the Royal Gala and designed a Wedgewood tankard for the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

In 1965 in his home town of Kirkby, the final film to be shown at the Regent Cinema, now Wetherspoons, was ‘SHE’ the very first film he worked on as a costume designer for Ursula Andress.

Ashfield District Council funded the research and plaque with £250 in funding.

Councillor Rachel Madden, who also contributed from her local members grant, said: “We are proud to have supported this event as it is important that we recognise and acknowledge our cultural history here in Ashfield. Our residents can be proud of people such as Carl Toms who have made such an impact in their field around the world”.

“It is fantastic that local historians such as Trevor and the Kirkby Living Memory Group can share stories such as this and reveal the fascinating past of our district.”