Kirkby bistro's opening times extended thanks to community effort

The owner of a much-loved Kirkby bistro has thanked the community after the bistro's opening hours were extended.

Palm Bistro was opened by mum-of-four Deanna Thrall on Victoria Road, Kirkby, last November.

Gloria De Piero, centre, is pictured with owners Deanna and Gary Thrall, front, and customers.

She opened the business unaware it only had temporary planning permission to open until 9.30pm.

Ashfield District Council then rejected their application to open later, restricting its opening times to 9am-3pm.

However, after a petition was launched to lobby the council to allow Palms Bistro to open later, it has now been granted extended opening hours.

Mrs Thrall started the online petition, which was sent to Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council.

Now, the Bistro has been granted permission to open until 9.30pm in the evenings, and 4pm on Sundays.

In a social media post, Mrs Thrall thanked the efforts of the community, as well as Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero, Council Leader Jason Zadrozny and Councillor Lee Anderson.

Mrs Thrall said: "A massive thank you to all our customers and extended community for the love and support you have given us during the past six months which has been the most turbulent time.

"With the intervention of our MP Gloria De Piero, Council Leader Jason Zadrozny and Councillor Lee Anderson who all took time out to listen, advise and act in an appropriate manner.

"To my cousin Tricia for her legal advice and all the people who sent letters and signed the petition which lead to this positive outcome.

"If one lesson has been learnt from this ordeal it is that behind all the different politics, parties and views, the people will really work together to give support and voice their opinion to do whats right for the community. Thank you all so much.

"Moving forward we will be changing our opening hours and opening in the evenings, but for the present I am still recovering from my knee surgery, so until I can celebrate with you,we are open as usual!

"Look forward to seeing you soon."

Gloria De Piero said: “Palms is a lovely café with a friendly, community atmosphere and serves fantastic home-cooked food.

“Our community needs more places like Palms - wonderful food and lovely people who I couldn’t be more pleased to help."