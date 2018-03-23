Kirkby biker led cops on chase

A Kirkby motorbike rider went through red lights and forced oncoming traffic to slow down when he overtook cars as police chased him, a court heard.

Officers illuminated their blue lights after noticing the off-road bike that David Marks was riding had no licence plate, on Kingsway, at 6.30pm, on March 6.

“The rider sped up and went through red lights,” said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Marks turned right on to Nuncargate, reaching speeds of 50mph, and forced oncoming cars to slow down and stop when he overtook vehicles.

He jumped off the bike on Bentinck Close and ran away, and the bike crashed into a fence.

“He was detained shortly afterwards in a garden,” said Mr Pietryka.

In police interview, Marks said he had been on Coxmoor estate when his friend felt unwell, and asked him to deliver the bike to another friend.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Marks panicked when he realised he was being followed by police.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said the dad-of-one is set to be a father for the second time in five weeks, and has a £70 per week cannabis habit.

“He suffers from poor thinking skills,” she said. “He doesn’t think about the consequences of his actions.

“In hindsight he appreciates that he should have said “no.””

Marks, 23, of Richmond Road, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates ruled the custody threhsoldhad been passed because the police chase was prolonged in a built-up area.

He was given 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He must carry out 30 sessions of a programme to address his thinking skills and attend five days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay a £115 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 20 months and must complete an extended driving test before he can drive again.