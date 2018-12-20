King’s Mill Hospital staff urged to walk, bike or bus to work

Staff at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton are being urged to walk, cycle, car share or use public transport to get to and from work

It’s all part of a push by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King’s Mill, to promote the health and wellbeing of its 5,000 employees, and cut congestion and pollution in the area.

It is backing Travel Choice, a scheme led by Nottinghamshire County Council and funded by the government, which offers tailored travel planning advice to businesses and residents.

A Travel Choice clinic was held at the hospital, and the trust’s chief executive Richard Mitchell described the scheme as “a great opportunity to support colleagues with their physical and mental health”.

Mr Mitchell said: “The NHS and social care are busy, pressurised environments to work in, and many of us have long commutes to work. I wanted to invite staff to think about the health benefits this scheme has to offer.”

Amy Gouldstone, one of the trust’s health and wellbeing leads, said: “Staff would like to get more physically active, so why not join together the commute and exercise? Whether this is walking or cycling, or using the bus and maybe getting off at an earlier stop to walk the rest of the way.”

Travel Choice advisers were on hand at the clinic to help staff identify their local walking or cycling routes, as well as their public transport options.

Amy added: “The advisers talked to staff about ways of travelling to work that burn calories, improve mood and get exercise done within the daily routine.”

The clinic was attended by about 100 hospital employees, who were also offered incentives, such as discounted bus tickets and Dr Bike cycle maintenance and training sessions.

The council says the scheme is part of its plans to encourage healthier, greener travel in the Mansfield area.

Coun John Cottee said: “We would like people to get more active in their everyday lives and use greener transport to help tackle congestion and improve air quality.”