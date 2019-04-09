Kind Ashfield girl, 7, cuts hair for Cancer Research

A kindhearted seven-year-old girl has had her hair cut off to raise money for a cause which is close to her heart.

Esther Oliver, who attends Morven Park Primary School, Kirkby, raised just under £1,100 for Cancer Research UK – smashing her original target of £200.

Esther Oliver, seven raising money for Cancer Research UK by having her hair cut, Esther is pictured with Mum Michala after her hair cut.

Esther, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite, said: “I wanted to help as many people as I could and raise as much money as I could too.

“I picked to do this for Cancer Research because my mammar and my nanna have both had cancer and it was very sad for them and my family.

“It’s very important to do this because cancer and things like that are nasty and make people very poorly and we should all help if we can to beat it.”

Esther had her hair cut at In The Salon With Alison Jane, on Dalestorth Road, Sutton where she had her hair transformed into a pixie cut.

Her hair was also just long enough to donate to Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children with hair loss.

Esther said: “I wanted to cut my hair because some people can use hair like mine when they are poorly to have wigs, and I thought they may like my hair too.

“I am so proud of the amount of money I have raised and really happy. I give lots of thanks to the people that have helped me.”

Esther Oliver, seven raising money for Cancer Research UK by having her hair cut, stylist Georgia Sharpe.

