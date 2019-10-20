Kick boxer who trained in Sutton gym died after falling down stairs during booze binge, inquest hears

A kick boxer died after falling down stairs when he went on a booze binge on losing a fight in Mansfield, an inquest heard.

Polish-born father-of-one Rafal Stasiak, 35, had trained at the Revolution Gym in Sutton and was popular around the circuit, the hearing was told.

Sutton town centre.

But after the defeat on June 1, he only left his rented room to visit a shop to buy liquor.

In a Facebook message, he thanked friends, saying: "Not always win, want to win.

"Always learn from mistakes. Thanks everyone for support. Promise next fight to win."

The message was read at the inquest which heard that he was found unconscious at the foot of stairs of a house in Hartley Road, Nottingham on June 30.

He was taken to hospital where surgeons carried out an operation to treat a brain injury. But he never regained consciousness and died on July 7.

A fortnight earlier, he had fallen down the same set of stairs in the house where he rented a room.

Medical reports showed that he was taken to the same hospital but discharged himself.

Detective constable Matthew Wakeling told the Nottingham hearing that he shared the house with friends.

"Since the fight on June 1, he had been drinking. He only went out to go to the shop to get more alcohol.

"In his room there were lots of beer cans. The bed was damaged. One of the legs had snapped off and the mattress was pretty much on the floor," said DC Wakeling.

There were no suspicious circumstances, he added.

Friend and fellow fighter Eddie Wilson, 34, told the hearing that Rafal had been paid for taking part in several fights.

Outside court, he said: "Rafal trained hard and could have gone higher.

"But alcohol was a problem, although he stopped drinking when he was training."

And Rafal's ex-partner Karolina Beresford, 35, added: "When he didn't drink, there were lots of laughs and jokes. He looked after others but could not look after himself."

Coroner Fiona Gingell's conclusion was of accidental death.