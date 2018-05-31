Ketan is named top apprentice

A plumbing apprentice at Ashfield Council has been named Apprentice of the year at the coveted Chartered Institute of Housing East Midlands.

Ketan Pearce who works in the council’s repairs and maintenance section, was chosen by a panel of expert judges as the best apprentice the region has to offer.

The judges commended his continuous positive attitude and commitment to his duties and were impressed by the fact that Ketan has already been picked out as a future mentor for other aspiring apprentices.

Being the winner of the regional category means that Ketan will now be automatically entered for the national CIH Housing Heroes Awards, selected in June.

Ketan said: “I am delighted to have been given this award.

“I never expected when I joined the organisation that I would be in this position.

“I attribute my success in winning this award to the support and training I have received from my colleagues.

“I enjoy my role and hope to have many happy years doing the job I love”