Just Eat reveals Mansfield residents' takeaway order

Mansfield has fallen in love with Turkish food, says Just Eat as it reveals the town's takeaway habits.

Just Eat, online food delivery company, has found that across Britain, Italian is the nation’s favourite cuisine.

What do you order?

However, in Mansfield kebabs are the most ordered takeaway food with one out of every five orders being for this Middle Eastern dish.

The top takeaway dishes people of Mansfield order on Just Eat are:

1, Doner Kebab

2, Pizza Margherita

3, Chow Mein

4, Sweet & Sour Chicken

5, Chicken Tikka Masala

6, Pizza Pepperoni

7, Chicken Korma

8, Chicken Kebab

9, Chicken Strips

10, Curry (Plain)

Graham Corfield UK Managing Director of Just Eat said: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

"Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1500 per cent across the UK. We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food."