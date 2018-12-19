Jungle King Harry Redknapp books Mansfield Civic Centre date

King of the Jungle and former football manager Harry Redknapp is set to visit Mansfield for a ‘an evening with’ event.

The former Tottenham, Portsmouth and Southampton manager, who won ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here earlier this month, will appear at Mansfield Civic Centre on March 29, 2019.

A spokesman for SuperStar Speakers Events Ltd, which organises the events, said: “Harry is coming to the Civic Centre.

“We cannot stress enough the need to book tickets for this event as soon as possible, because it will sell out.

“Mansfield, are you ready for the King of the Jungle?”

Tickets for the event will sell out quickly, and only 200 are left for the event.

The tickets, priced from £41 plus vat, can be bought online at superstarspeakers.co.uk/shop.