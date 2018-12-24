Jumpers help fund trip of a lifetime for South Normanton students

Primary school children have donated all of their Christmas jumper funds to South Normanton secondary students who will embark on a South African adventure.

Children from Longwood Infant Academy, John King Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy, all in Pinxton, are donating the £350 collected to Frederick Gent School students who are raising money to go on the trip of a lifetime.

Back row are Emma Worthy and Zoe Radford of Frederick Gent School in South'Normanton, with children of Pinxtons Village Infant Schools, from the Longwood site

Emma Worthy, aged 14, a pupil at Frederick Gent, said she was “really grateful” for the donations.

She said: “In October we will be going to South Africa to meet people from schools there and we will teach them first aid and some British Sports. We aim to show them a little bit about our culture and will learn a little bit about theirs too. We are also doing giraffe conservation while we are there which means we will get to photograph them.”