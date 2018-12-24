Jumpers help fund trip of a lifetime for South Normanton students

Kirkstead Junior Academy staff and children in their fundraising'Christmas Jumpers.
Primary school children have donated all of their Christmas jumper funds to South Normanton secondary students who will embark on a South African adventure.

Children from Longwood Infant Academy, John King Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy, all in Pinxton, are donating the £350 collected to Frederick Gent School students who are raising money to go on the trip of a lifetime.

Back row are Emma Worthy and Zoe Radford of Frederick Gent School in South'Normanton, with children of Pinxtons Village Infant Schools, from the Longwood site

Emma Worthy, aged 14, a pupil at Frederick Gent, said she was “really grateful” for the donations.

She said: “In October we will be going to South Africa to meet people from schools there and we will teach them first aid and some British Sports. We aim to show them a little bit about our culture and will learn a little bit about theirs too. We are also doing giraffe conservation while we are there which means we will get to photograph them.”