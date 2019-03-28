Joiner faces uncertain future after Mansfield drink drive ban

A self-employed joiner who was caught over the limit in Mansfield doesn’t know what he will do following a driving ban, a court heard.

John Brailsford’s white Ford Transit van was stopped on Nottingham Road, after it was seen weaving across the white line, at 4.30am, on February 22.

A breath test revealed he had 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Brailsford had been drinking vodka in Mansfield with a pal, after arguing with his girlfriend.

He said Brailsford decided to drive home because he had £8,000 of tools in the back of the van, and they had been stolen before.

“He can’t afford a driver and doesn’t know what he will do,” said Mr Little.

Brailsford, 24, of Orchard Rise, Lambley, admitted drink driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £438, and ordered to pay a government surchage of £43 and £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 129 days if completed by February 2020.