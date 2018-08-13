Jobs boost as Aldi launches Derbyshire recruitment drive

Discount superstore Aldi has announced it is looking for 20 new store assistants in Derbyshire as it continues to grow.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket is looking for Store Assistants in its Clay Cross store and also the Bakewell store, which is due to open in early 2019.

Aldi was crowned Grocer of the Year 2018 at the prestigious Grocer Gold awards, which recognised the discount supermarket as having one of the best working environments in the sector, alongside giving all colleagues a significantly higher rate of hourly pay, compared to that offered by most other British supermarkets. The majority of colleagues at Aldi now receive a minimum rate of £8.85 per hour, regardless of their age, following significant sustained sales growth and store expansion. All colleagues will benefit from rising salaries during their careers with Aldi, with Store Assistants earning £10.41 per hour, after just three years.

Hardworking and enthusiastic candidates are being targeted for Aldi’s Store Assistant positions, to carry out responsibilities such as accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising. Full training will be provided for Store Assistants over a six-week period and roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £8.85 per hour, rising to £10.41 per hour, and a realistic prospect of progression.

Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “We’re in a great position to create a significant number of vacancies for the residents of Derbyshire, as we continue to grow across the region.

“Aldi is an award-winning employer, offering great benefits, training and progression opportunities for all colleagues. We are looking for applicants who can thrive in a fast-paced environment, demonstrate relevant experience and provide excellent customer service at all times. We’d urge anyone interested in the roles available to head to our website and click apply.”

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores