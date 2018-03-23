Job Centre Plus opens at Civic Centre

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) in Mansfield, including Job Centre Plus and assessment centre, is now operating from its new offices at the Civic Centre.

Work to remodel the Civic Centre will continue for the next ten weeks and the council is reminding visitors to use specific entrances for certain services.

Mike Robinson, Mansfield District Council's Director of Economic Growth, said: "The move by the DWP into their new home at the Civic Centre has gone extremely smoothly.

"Unfortunately the ongoing work will mean some visitors, who are using the car park, will have to use the public footpath on the Tesco side of the Civic Centre to reach the Chesterfield Road entrance until the new reception opens.

"However, we hope the public will continue to bear with us during this essential ongoing work to the Civic Centre which will bring considerable improvements to customer services at the council.

"I would encourage customers to go online for information, payments and reporting issues. Our telephone contact centre will not be affected."

Use the Chesterfield Road entrance for:

DWP Assessment Centre

Job Centre Plus

Council Revenues and Benefits

Council Housing Services

Use the Rosemary Street (main car park) entrance for:

General enquiries (temporary reception located in the Civic Quarter)

Document check and drop off at the temporary reception

Public meetings in the Council Chamber (via temporary walkway)

Ring 01623 463463 to make an appointment to see:

Environmental Health

Licensing

Property Services.

Citizens Advice Bureau on Regent Street (via appointment only on 01623 463121) for:

Homeless Prevention

Homefinder.

Civic Quarter events and the café, open on weekdays, are unaffected by these temporary arrangements.

A digital self-service hub where customers are able to access a range of council and DWP services in one location is already open via the Chesterfield Road entrance.

Customer Care Officers are based in the Civic Centre Mall to help council and DWP customers to access services. Extra help will be available for people with mobility difficulties. Please ask our reception staff for details. Temporary public toilets are available outside the Civic Centre.

The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of May and will see a shared DWP and council reception.