Jeremy Corbyn opens Kirkby firm’s new £1m training centre

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has officially opened a new, state-of-the-art training centre built by a high-profile company in Kirkby.

Engineering and construction firm Van Elle, of Kirkby Lane, has splashed out £1 million on the centre, which will boost the training, development and upskilling of its workforce.

The new �1 million training centre at Van Elle.

Mr Corbyn was accompanied by Ashfield’s Labour MP, Gloria de Piero, and both took time to speak with some of Van Elle’s workers and apprentices.

They listened to their opinions on the learning experiences and opportunities that the training centre offers.

Ms De Piero said: “It was great to visit the wonderful Van Elle headquarters in Kirkby with Jeremy Corbyn.

“The workers and apprentices all spoke frankly about the issues affecting their lives, which was really important for us to hear.

Jeremy Corbyn and MP Gloria De Piero chat to workers and apprentices at Van Elle.

“Listening to the good experiences that Van Elle’s apprentices are having was really interesting and uplifting.

“Jeremy and I took a lot of useful information away with us from our conversations. Thankyou to everyone at Van Elle for making us so welcome.”

The centre means that up-to-date, construction-based training courses and assessment services can now be offered internally to Van Elle staff.

Other companies within the industry will also be invited to take advantage of the courses, which will cover subjects such as health and safety and first aid, and embrace qualifications such as NVQs.

Senior group director Nick Mason said: “The training centre is a £1 million investment to the company and showcases our commitment to making sure the training needs of the workforce are met.”