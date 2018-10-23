Jail for Kirkby bus shelter sex session man

A Kirkby man who hit the headlines after he was filmed having sex in a bus shelter has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Alan Dale Severn, 42, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court where he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made after he committed an act outraging public decency by having sexual intercourse with a female in a public place,

Court latest

The court heard he failed to attend twice, without good reason.

He was committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Severn was originally sentenced in April this year after committing the offence in August 2017.

READ MORE: Kirkby couple sentenced for bus shelter sex session