Jacksdale residents urged to keep windows and doors closed amid large blaze

Firefighters tackling a large barn blaze in Jacksdale are urging residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire have been dealing with the fire on Brinsley Hill since 6.15am.

At 1.10pm, a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the blaze will continue 'for the majority of the afternoon'.

They added: "Residents in the Jacksdale area are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

"Crews are using drag rakes and two jets to extinguish hay in the barn which is on fire."

Earlier the spokesperson said: "Please be aware that Brinsley Hill will be closed while crews carry out fire fighting.

"Please avoid the area."