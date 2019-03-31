It's the first day of British Summer Time- but it's still 'feeling cooler'

Good morning! Welcome to Sunday's weather forecast.

Today ( March 31) might be the first day of British Summer Time, but it's still feeling 'colder than recently', say forecasters.

The maximum temperature today will be 11 °C, a lot lower than what we saw during the week.

Still- it will be generally dry across the region with some sunny intervals, but with cloud thinning and breaking more generally later in the day.

Don't forget to put your clocks back tonight!