"It could have been burning for day" say firefighters tackling a Sherwood Pines fire which could take hours to put out

A fire station manager has said a fire at Sherwood Pines could have been burning for days before they were alerted.

Firefighters have said they were first alerted to the undergrowth fire at 8am this morning (Thursday, August 9) which they are still tackling.

Pictures of the fire from the fire service.

Martin Bills, Mansfield's Station Manager has said the fire is taking time to put out because it is in the roots of the vegetation.

The blaze involves 8,000 square metres of grassland and the service were using a large pump to dampen the ground.

He said: "It is not spreading, everything is contained - it has probably been burning for several days.

"It took 30 minuets to find the fire because the forest is so vast.

"It is just going to take time to put out, but it is hard work for the guys pulling the hoses around which are full of water.

The service has estimated that the fire will take another two to four hours to put out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but it is 'not expected to be deliberate.'