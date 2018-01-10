Issues raised by Ashfield readers answered

Readers have been giving their views on what they would like to see in Ashfield over the next year.

Readers have said they would like to see the area regenerated, more care for the homeless and have said no to zero hour contracts.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page, at facebook/com/mansfieldchad, Steven Merrin said: “No more ignoring homeless people on the streets, the council should accept responsibility and open up hostels for nights even before it gets cold and wet.”

Readers also said they would like to see a change in the look of the town centres.

Rebecca Siggee said she would like to see new business into boarded-up shops.

Joanne Woodland said she wants parking to stop on Outram Street, Sutton.

Another reader Louise Harby-Greaves, said: “I would like to see a regeneration of town centres and investment in local parks and play areas.”

Ashfield District Council has completed work to Sutton’s indoor market which they hope will make “business thrive”.

Louise Rogers said she would not like the council to charge for certain waste collections.

She said: “Maybe not charge us to take the garden waste away, we already pay enough council tax as it is.”

One reader asked for zero hour contracts to be gone.

Joe Hull said: “I would like more job opportunities and to get rid of zero hour contracts.”

Councillor Cheryl Butler, council leader, said: “Ashfield council welcomes the Chad’s approach to putting Ashfield on the map. This fits our own plans to promote Ashfield as a place to live, work, visit and do business.

“The council has been working with community groups and businesses and organisations to develop Ashfield Aspire, which will be launching soon with the help of the Chad.

“We are pleased with the number of businesses and groups on board, and who will drive this forward and expand on the work that has already taken place over the next 12 months and beyond.

“In regards to issues raised by residents, some will be included as part of Ashfield Aspire and others are core council business.

“The council looks forward to taking this programme forward and sharing it with readers. This programme will seek to support economic development, community pride and aspiration across Ashfield."

Nottinghamshire County Council has said it will increase investment into the district’s after readers called for it.

Readers on your Chad’s Facebook page have said one of their main bugbears is the state of the roads.

Michelle Spencer Thorpe said she would “definitely” want “ more potholes filled in” and Julie Martin said she would like the ‘potholes sorted.’

Ryan Chambers said: “Get the potholes sorted, I had to be recovered by RAC at 11pm on Christmas Eve.”

The council has said it will look into more ways to increase the yearly budget it spends on roads.

It has been reported the council spends £20m a year on highway maintenance.

Councillor John Cottee, communities and place committee chairman at the county council, said: “The new administration at the council has been clear about its intention to increase investment in improving the condition of the county’s roads, as we know having a good quality road network is important to people in Ashfield as well as the rest of the county.

“Last July, we announced that capital funding for road maintenance would be increased by £1m per year for three years from 2017/18 to 2019/20.

“This means the total being spent on highways maintenance in 2018/19 will be £20m .

“ As part of the council budget process, we have continued to look at even more ways to increase the highways budget, and we expect to be in a position to make a further positive announcement soon.”

The council is currently carrying out extensive work to the A38 and A617, as part of its “investment in the county’s infrastructure”.