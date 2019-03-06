Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Mansfield mini-con!

Comic book lovers and film fanatics get ready - a new convention is coming to town.

A Mansfield based company will be displaying their amazing range of movie props in April.

H and L Props, based in Forest Town, will have props from Star Trek, Star Wars and Shaun of the dead including an amazing Shaun lookalike at the Mansfield Mini Con, to be held on April 28.

As well as props, film and TV characters will be on hand for pictures, as well as princesses and Transformers Cars.

To promote the event, Katie Smart and Rob Brackley who run the company will be holding a sneak peek at the props on March 9.

Taking place at Ground Zero Comics on Toothill Lane, youngsters who bring a drawing of their favourite comic book or film character will receive a free comic.

Visitors can also meet Harry Potter, X-Men and Han and Chewie amongst others.

Katie said: "This is our first official event since we started H and L Props in January.

"We take the props on tour to comic cons all over the county.

"We have Star Wars helmets to try on, and a set of the Winchester Tavern pub from Shaun of the Dead."

"We do lots of charity work through the East Midlands Garrison Star Wars group who are attending."

At the main convention, there will be face painting, a stage show and a cosplay competition for the best character cosplay.

Mansfield-based TV and film reviewers The Geeky Guys will also be attending.

The sneak peek will be held at Ground Zero Comics, between 11-3pm on March 9.

The mini-con will take place at Dallas Street Resource Centre on April 28, between 11am-4pm.

For more information, click here

