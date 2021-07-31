Investigators at the scene after fire breaks out at Sutton launderette

The incident happened at around 2am at the property located at the top of Lime Street at the Outram Street junction.

A fire investigation team are currently there.

Local councillors Samantha Deakin and David Hennigan have been assisting the owners.

Fire investigators at the scene of the blaze

Coun Hennigan said: “The laundrette is one of our most beloved businesses. It has served the communities of New Cross and Sutton for a generation.

"We have instructed our council’s out of hours team to attend and assist in securing the launderette once the fire investigation is completed. Both Councillor Deakin and I will continue to do everything we can.

"The launderette is in a heavily congested area of New Cross but it’s too early to know what the cause was. I would encourage anybody with any information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”