Investigators at the scene after fire breaks out at Sutton launderette

A fire broke out at a Sutton launderette in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, July 31).

By Andy Done-Johnson
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 2:57 pm

The incident happened at around 2am at the property located at the top of Lime Street at the Outram Street junction.

A fire investigation team are currently there.

Local councillors Samantha Deakin and David Hennigan have been assisting the owners.

Fire investigators at the scene of the blaze

Coun Hennigan said: “The laundrette is one of our most beloved businesses. It has served the communities of New Cross and Sutton for a generation.

"We have instructed our council’s out of hours team to attend and assist in securing the launderette once the fire investigation is completed. Both Councillor Deakin and I will continue to do everything we can.

"The launderette is in a heavily congested area of New Cross but it’s too early to know what the cause was. I would encourage anybody with any information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”

