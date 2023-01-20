Crews from Mansfield, Kirkby’s Ashfield and Edwinstowe fire stations were called to the incident on Princess Avenue yesterday, January 19, at about 5.30pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Sadly a woman did not survive her injuries. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a fire alarm alerted neighbours, who called the emergency services.

However, a 57-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the fire is now being investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Avenue, Forest Town.

“Officers will be at the scene to carry out a full investigation with our fire colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Manager Chris Emmott, from NFRS, said: “On behalf of the service, I would like to express my condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.