Investigation launched after woman dies after Mansfield house fire

A woman has died following a fire at a property in Forest Town.

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 7:33am

Crews from Mansfield, Kirkby’s Ashfield and Edwinstowe fire stations were called to the incident on Princess Avenue yesterday, January 19, at about 5.30pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Sadly a woman did not survive her injuries. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police said a fire alarm alerted neighbours, who called the emergency services.

However, a 57-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the fire is now being investigated.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Princess Avenue, Forest Town.

“Officers will be at the scene to carry out a full investigation with our fire colleagues.”

Group Manager Chris Emmott, from NFRS, said: “On behalf of the service, I would like to express my condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to the community for their patience and understanding while we investigate the cause.”

