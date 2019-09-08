Investigation launched after blaze rips through Shirebrook building - with pictures and video

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a fire at a residential building in Shirebrook.

Firefighters from Bolsover, Shirebrook, Mansfield and Warsop arrived at Patchwork Row at around 3.30pm Sunday to find a blaze ripping through a two-storey building.

They used a number of jets and breathing apparatus, along with a high rise ladder from a crew at Ascot Drive, to get the fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The above drone footage was sent in by Matthew-Lee Cartwright.

These photographs of the scene were sent in by a resident.

