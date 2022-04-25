Investigation into cause of Selston fire which ripped through garage and spread to two homes

The incident was reported to have happened in Holland Crescent on Thursday, April 21.
Firefighters worked tirelessly into the evening to subdue the flames.
According to the fire service, the fire initially spread from a garage and severe damage was reported in the aftermath.
A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 6:44pm on Thursday 21 April we were called to a garage fire on Holland Crescent, Selston.
“A garage was severely damaged by the fire, which was spreading to two properties close by.
“Crews from Ashfield and Eastwood fire stations attended, using four breathing apparatus, and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
“The fire was extinguished by 9:45pm, and crews returned for a reinspection at midnight.
“There were no persons involved in the fire and no injuries. A fire investigation is taking place to determine the cause.”