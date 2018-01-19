Intrepid duo on sponsored walk in Majorca to help Mansfield’s homeless

A trip to Majorca for an intrepid duo from Mansfield has not meant soaking up the sun, lying on the beach and drinking the bars dry.

For veteran walkers Brian Hawkins and Michael Dickinson have more serious issues to deal with, such as raising money for the homeless.

Brian and Michael, who are in their 70s, are on the holiday island for a seven-day sponsored walk in aid of the soup kitchen at Bridge Street Methodist Church in Mansfield.

The walk began when they landed at the airport on Wednesday. They headed to Palma, Santa Maria, Alaro, Puerto Pollensia and Alcudia, and are due to return to the airport next Wednesday after a total of 72 miles. Through an online page at My Donate, Brian and Michael have already raised £825 for the soup kitchen.

The duo’s efforts have won rich praise from the church’s minister, the Rev John Yarrien, churchgoers and friends. One supporter posted this message: “You guys are amazing. Enjoy your latest adventure and thank you so much!”

Brian and Michael are no strangers to fundraising walks. Since 2005, they have covered 50,000 miles, always paying their own expenses and never taking a penny from the money generated.

THE soup kitchen that Brian and Michael’s walk is raising money for provides solace and comfort to dozens of homeless people in Mansfield.

Run by volunteers, it has given away more than 10,000 meals over the last four years. It opens in the church foyer every Monday and Friday evening, offering soup, tea, coffee and sandwiches to up to 50 people every session.

Not all its customers are traditional rough sleepers. Some are vulnerable adults sleeping on friends’ sofas or being moved from temporary accommodation. The soup kitchen relies solely on food and monetary donations from the general public.