The day is a rallying point in the movement for women's rights and today we are highlighting all the inspirational women that make the area great.





Carolyn Radford. Blazing a trail in a male-dominated world, as CEO of Mansfield Town, she is one of the very few women running a football club.

Ada Lovelace. Daughter of Lord Byron, the Hucknall mathematician is regarding as the first ever computer programmer.

Rebecca Adlington OBE. The Mansfield swimmer won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in the 400-metre freestyle and 800-metre freestyle

Hayley Barsby. Born in Mansfield Woodhoise and starting out as a clerical assistant, she has risen to become Chief Executive of Mansfield District Council

