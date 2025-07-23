A family's concerns about the treatment of a Kirkby woman at King's Mill Hospital whose advanced cancer was revealed in a post-mortem have been heard at an inquest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Marie Richards died, aged 45, at home on May 1 last year, said Dr Elizabeth Didcock, assistant coroner of Nottinghamshire.

Her sister Gail found her unresponsive on the floor and her attempts to resuscitate her were continued by ambulance staff, but it was clear there were no signs of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem found she died of a genito-urinary hemorrhage and stage four uterine endometrial cancer.

Kelly Richards.

Kelly’s death came as a huge shock to her family who were concerned that her condition could have been flagged up earlier.

The inquest heard she had reported heavy bleeding in early 2023, and although a scan showed no signs of disease, a biopsy was recommended.

But Kelly cancelled an appointment at the hospital in October, missed another in December, and told doctors she wanted to be discharged in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will never know the full reason why she didn’t want the follow up,” said the coroner.

When she presented at A&E with abdominal pain and blood in her urine, twice in February 2024, Kelly was given antibiotics for a suspected urinary tract infection.

The coroner accepted Dr Nita Mandhar’s findings that the treatment Kelly received was "safe and appropriate", and agreed it would have been good practice to ask for details of her menstrual history.

Kelly, who had been prescribed medication for anxiety, also rang 999 several times, complaining of nausea and diarrhea in April. A scan to check for possible causes of the bleeding later that month found a large tumour in her uterus, which had grown quickly and aggressively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recording a verdict of death by natural causes on Wednesday, the coroner couldn’t say that issues of care caused or contributed to her death.

She said the cancer could perhaps have been diagnosed in February 2024, but it was unlikely the outcome would have been different.

Her sister Gail Parry described Kelly as a “lovely, kind-hearted” woman who "would do anything for anyone," and who was “very fit and really happy.”

But she said her sister “suffered with her nerves,” adding: "She raised concerns with her family that she didn't want to raise with the professionals."