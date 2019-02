An otter has been found injured in the centre of Mansfield.

The picture of the otter was posted in the I Love Mansfield Facebook page this morning.

A spokesman for Mansfield BID who run the site posted:

“Well done to the Staff, MDC & one our staff who rescued the injured otter this morning on Church Street. Safely in the hands of a local vet now thanks to these kind fellas.”

More when we have it.