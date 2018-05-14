IN PICTURES: Notts County Show

Thousands of people joined a host of creatures great and small for the 135th Nottinghamshire County Show at the weekend.

The event, held at the Newark Showground, featured animal displays including show jumping, heavy horses, sheep show, dog and duck show, a working ferret display and birds of prey.

There were also cooking displays from local producers as well as lots of food and drink stalls and even a giant man made from fruit and vegetables.

Can you spot yourself among the crowds in our photo slideshow?