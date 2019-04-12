Fire

Images released of two grass fires in Huthwaite in 24 hours

Ashfield Fire Station has released images of the flames burning at Rockery Park in Huthwaite - land which caught fire twice in 24 hours.

Police are investigating the fires, which started in the evenings of April 8 and April 9 at the land off Mapplewells Road and required crews from Ashfield and Alfreton. See pictures:

Image: Patrick Turner.

1. Fire at Rockery Park, Huthwaite.

Image: Patrick Turner.
Image: Patrick Turner.

2. Fire at Rockery Park.

Image: Patrick Turner.
Image: Ashfield Fire Station.

3. Fire at Rockery Park.

Image: Ashfield Fire Station.
Picture: Ashfield Fire Station.

4. Fire at Rockery Park.

Picture: Ashfield Fire Station.
