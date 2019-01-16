Iconic Kirkby clock set to be restored

The council has revealed plans to bring back the much-loved ‘Nag’s Head’ clock.

If plans are approved, the clock will be completely refurbished and returned to as close to its original plot as possible.

The recommendations would see the famous clock back in Kirkby in time to celebrate 60 years since it was first erected.

The clock stood outside the Nags Head pub, on Station Street, Kirkby until its removal in 2014.

The clock had been up in Kirkby from 1960 until it was taken down and replaced with the current metal sculpture.

The clock was in need of refurbishment and put into storage, but following the current administration being approached by members of the public, these recommendations have been put forward for consideration.

The clock will be cleaned, painted and updated with a new movement, glass cover, and lighting.

The estimated renovation and re-siting costs would be funded by unallocated Section 106 developers money, ring-fenced for the regeneration of Kirkby town centre.

A petition was set up in the town’s Heritage Centre to save the clock in 2013, when the announcement was made that the clock would be removed.

Campaigners feared that if the clock was taken into storage, it would not come back out again, in favour of a newer structure in the town’s regeneration plan.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: “At the same time we are looking forward and investing £14million for a new leisure centre with a swimming pool – it’s vital to remember our past.

"The Nag’s Head Clock is a key part of our heritage.

"I have had members of the public coming up to me for the last five years asking when the clock would be put back.

"It’s a massive part of our heritage and should never have been taken down.

"There are not many Kirkby residents that don’t have a memory of the clock. I often have people tell me stories that they met for their first date under the clock.

"Residents tell me that they still look back as they walk down the high street to check the time. I spoke to a resident last week who even wrote a song about our famous clock.

"I can’t wait to have the clock back in Kirkby to celebrate its 60th birthday.”

The recommendations are due to be put forward for approval on January 17.