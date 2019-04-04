Iceland apologises after bug allegedly found in meal from Sutton branch

Frozen food giant Iceland have issued an apology after a bug was allegedly found in a meal bought from the Sutton branch.

A post on social media warned others about the 'bug', along with a picture of the meal.

The post said: "Just for awareness this is what I found when I was having my Chinese from Iceland Sutton in Ashfield. There was a bug in it."

Iceland have issued an apology, and promised to investigate further.

A spokesman said: “At Iceland we take all complaints about our food quality extremely seriously, and we are sorry that this product appears to have fallen short of both our and the customer’s expectations.

"The customer has been in touch with us and we are currently awaiting the return of the foreign body and the product packaging so that we can conduct a detailed investigation with our supplier.

"We apologise for her unsatisfactory experience and will ensure that a refund and an appropriate goodwill gesture are arranged.”