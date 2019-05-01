'I want to give her the biggest send off Mansfield has ever seen' says Mansfield dad as he fights to bury his murdered daughter Eve Leatherland

A Mansfield dad who is fighting to bury his murdered daughter is determined to give her "biggest send off Mansfield has ever seen".

Dean Bird lost his 22-month-old daughter Eve Leatherland in October 2017 after she was murdered at her home in Liskeard, Cornwall by her mum's boyfriend Tom Curd, 31, from Watford.

Dean and Eve.

Abigail Leatherland, 26, and Eve’s mother, was convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child in March.

And, nearly 19 months after her death her body remains in cold storage as Mr Bird fights to win the right to bury her.

Mr Bird who was never put on Eve's birth certificate said a legal decision is set to be made in June.

Speaking about his plans for the funeral he said: "Everyone is invited. I want everyone to wear nice colours like white and pink."

Eve was 22 months old when she died.

Mr Bird was also forced to sell his tattoo shop A Touch Of Ink tattoo parlour on Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, to cover costs of travelling to the trial every day in Truro Crown Court, Cornwall.

The 30-year-old said: "I sold everything I had to get to the trial.

"I can claim some money back but it is after the funeral.

"But, I want to give her the biggest send off Mansfield has ever seen."

Along with the funeral cost Mr Bird would also have to pay to transport Eve's body to Mansfield - which he said could cost £500.

A fundraiser is now being held on Saturday, June 1, at Hare and Hounds in Mansfield Woodhouse to give her the "send off she deserves".

Paddy Fripps, 29, from Huthwaite who is part of Keeping Kids Safe is helping to raise money for Mr Bird.

He said: "We want to give her a send off that treats her like a princess.

"We want to cover as much of the cost as possible and give a little bit to Dean to start a buisness again."

To donate to Dean Bird visit https://www.gofundme.com/atwet-justice-for-eve?fbclid=IwAR2YNzo2UwKDrHqQty3UCqPItt10jcocWvPDGhQm3xpNBzijhwKBBeJP9Sk