The widower of a jeweller who was murdered in a raid on her shop has died.

Marian Bates, was shot dead when two gunmen robbed the Time Centre shop in Front Street, Arnold in September 2003.

Husband of murdered Ravenshead jeweller Marian Bates dies

One of the robbers was jailed but her suspected killer was never found and police believe he is dead.

Sixty-four-year-old Mrs Bates was shot dead in the raid carried out by cocaine addict Peter Williams, aged 19 at the time, and an unnamed gunman.

The family of Victor Bates, 80, said to the BBC : "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that our father suddenly passed away last week.

"He never got over the murder of his beloved wife Marian and missed her more with each passing year."

Eighteen months after the murder, Mr Bates told your Chad: " I am lost without her, I'm rattling around this house, our house,"

"I'm just living each day as it comes, but there is a huge gap, something is missing.

"Her clothes still hang in the wardrobe, her belongings are all over the house. I should sort them out — but I can't, not yet."

