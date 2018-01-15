Hunt to find owner of stolen Notts porcelain dog

This porcelain dog was found in the car of a man arrested for money laundering, burglary and driving offences.

Officers recovered it from the car of a 37-year-old man who they stopped on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, on Tuesday 9 January, and subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, various driving offences and money laundering.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “However, the dog is not thought to have been taken in the burglary that the man was arrested in connection with, so officers want to hear from anyone who may have had this one taken in another incident.”

The arrested man has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 276 of 9 January 2018.