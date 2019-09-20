Hundreds turn out for funeral of Mansfield teenager who died of stab wounds

It was a sombre day in Mansfield today as hundreds of people turned out to say goodbye to Liam Peters, an 18-year-old who died from a stab wound.

Well-wishers lined the streets to witness the pallbearers carry Liam's coffin into church.

Crowds of mourners filed into St Peter and St Pauls Church to say goodbye to the popular Mansfield teenager.

His coffin was carried in a horse drawn carriage and draped in the colours of his beloved Liverpool FC.

The procession was followed by mourners who wore t-shirts bearing Liam's picture, with the message: "always loved, never forgotten, forever missed."

Rev Canon Dr Richard Kellet, who conducted the service at , on Church Side, told the hundreds of mourners to remember the gift of Liam's life.

“We shouldn't be here,” Dr Kellet said.

“We are all here because we have lost something really important.”

"We need to say farewell to Liam, we need to say thank you to God for his life, and all that he meant to us.

"We need to go away not remembering the manner of Liam's death and the tragedy that it is, but remember the gift of life he was to each any every one of you here

"And we go away with a message - bin the knife.

"There's too much of it going on and sometimes we just think it's someone else, someone far away but its not. It's someone we knew, someone we loved.

"We want young people to grow up safe, to not have their lives taken or destroyed."

Liam's girlfriend and mother of his nine-week-old daughter, paid tribute to Liam, and remembered the happy times they shared.

Sian Riley, who is the mother of Liam's six-week-old-daughter, Isla Paige Peters, was in a relationship with Liam for three years.

Describing him as having a "heart of gold", she said she would make sure Isla will grow up knowing all about Liam.

Earlier this week, Liam's family invited friends and family to the funeral and asked them to wear colours as a tribute to him.

Liam's coffin was walked out to Liverpool FC anthem You'll Never Walk Alone, as family and friends reflected on a life cut tragically short.

His family and friends were invited to share their favourite memories of the 18-year-old at the wake at The Towers, on Botany Avenue.

Paul Brown, director of Wass Funeral Directors said: "It's an amazing turnout for Liam.

"The whole situation is just so sad, and the family have had the best send off possible for him.

"If people were to be here to see this, and had to organise what we have had to organise, they would think twice about using knives.

"Today was a beautiful tribute to a young person."

Liam died on August 1 after an incident in Gladstone Street.

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

Your Chad attended the funeral with permission from the family.