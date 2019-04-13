Huge queues at Mansfield shop for record store day

Vinyl lovers flocked to Mansfield town centre to celebrate record store day.

And, there were large queues outside independent record shop Vinyl Lounge once again.

Queues outside the shop - picture by Vinyl Lounge.

The shop on Regent Street was one of more than 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

There were free Fred Perry tote bags to the first 20 customers on the day and Richer Sounds, Nottingham, was there with goodie bags.

Neighbouring shop Brimbles also served waiting customers with a special breakfast offer.

New releases for record store day included alternate Mixes of A-ha' s debut album Hunting High and Low, the first time these demos appear on vinyl, and The Hi Records Singles Box Set from Al Green.