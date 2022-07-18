Huge grass fire in Giltbrook leaves behind acres of devastated land

Masses of blackened ground remains after the fire.

The fire broke out on land off Halls Lane on Sunday, July 17, during the recent hot weather.

Six crews from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, including a team from Eastwood Fire Station, were called to the scene and the fire was put out using hose reel jets and water back packs.

On the day, a spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “Six appliances from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are in attendance at a large grassland fire off Halls Lane, Giltbrook.

Residents on Wessex Drive provided a shelter from the sun and drinks for the firefighters.

“Crews are using two main jets, one hose reel jet, beaters and water back packs to extinguish the fire."

It is estimated that the fire covered approximately 10,000 square metres in total, leaving masses of blackened ground in its wake.

Firefighters from Eastwood Fire Station said extinguishing the flames was made more difficult by the hot temperatures on Sunday and thanked local residents for their help.

A spokesperson said: “This was a very challenging incident due to the current weather.

Firefighters at the scene of the grass fire.

“But not all heroes wear capes, some of them live on Wessex Drive.

“The residents kindly provided a shelter and refreshments for us. We cannot thank you enough.”

Many residents in the nearby area reported seeing large plumes of smoke and inhaling fumes as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

People took to social media to share their experiences on the day.

One resident said: “We are on Commons Close and the smoke is choking.”

Another commented: “I'm just off Newthorpe Common and it's not good. Smoke is awful.”

A third person said: “We're on Queens Road South and got ash blowing over the garden. Thought someone was having a bonfire at first.”

A few residents even said they could smell the fumes as far away as Eastwood.

Later in the same day, fire crews were called to another blaze in Bestwood which sparked a major incident and led to homes being evacuated.