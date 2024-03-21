Hucknall firefighters take part in staged accident to help students
The crews from Hucknall and Eastwood Fire Stations joined forces staged a recent accident re-enactment.
They joined forces with University of Nottingham and East Midlands Ambulance Service to help health science students to better understand a patient’s journey from a road accident to hospital.
The road traffic collision was staged on University Park campus and was set up as a road accident scene, with two crashed cars containing live and dummy casualties.