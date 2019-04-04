The Bill requiresTheresa Mayto seek an extension to Article 50

How your MP voted on Brexit delay proposal

A proposal to extend Article 50 and delay Brexit further passed the Commons by a single vote yesterday (March 3).

The Bill, which passed by 313 votes to 312, requires Theresa May to seek an extension to Article 50 and the Brexit process, delaying it beyond the current leaving date of April 12.

1. Ken Clarke - MP for Rushcliffe

2. Alex Norris - MP for Nottingham North

3. Chris Leslie - MP for Nottingham East

4. Lilian Greenwood - MP for Nottingham South

