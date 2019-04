Here is how you can win a £50 voucher for shopping in Kirkby.

The competition is being run by Ashfield District Council.

To be in the run for the voucher you have to spend £5 or more in the town between April 1 and 21.

Once you have your receipt you will need to write your name and contact details on the back.

Then send it to the Town Team, by posting the receipt in designated boxes at Sutton, Kirkby or Hucknall libraries or emailing it to competitions@ashfield.gov.uk