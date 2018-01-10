How the council will combat potholes

The council has reacted to the pothole concerns of our online readers.

What our readers said

One of the most popular complaints we get about Mansfield and Ashfield is the potholes.

Michelle Spencer Thorpe said: “I definitely want more potholes filled in.”

Martin Fluke Dudley said he would like potholes sorted and that his answer will ‘be the same next year’.

What the council will do

Councillor John Cottee, of Nottinghamshire County council, says:

“The new administration at Nottinghamshire County Council has been clear about its intention to increase investment in improving the condition of the county’s roads as we know having a good quality road network is important to people in Mansfield as well as the rest of the county.

“Last July, we announced that capital funding for road maintenance would be increased by £1m per year for three years from 2017/18 to 2019/20. This means that the total being spent on highways maintenance in 2018/19 will be £20m. As part of the Council budget process, we have continued to look at even more ways to increase the highways budget, and we expect to be in a position to make a further positive announcement in the near future.

“Currently we have extensive repair work to the A38 and A617 Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route allowing £5m worth of funding from the DfT’s Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund.

“This work is an important investment in the county’s infrastructure, as it will prolong the lifespan of this key, busy route which is vital to the local economy.”