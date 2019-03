Here are some pictures of the fundraising efforts across Mansfield and Ashfield's schools and businesses. This will get updated, so keep sending us your pics!

1. Slimming World Pictured are members from Slimming World in Alfreton, who are promoting the 'wear red' campaign for Red Nose Day. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Kirkby College Pictured are teachers and pupils from Kirkby College, raising funds for Red Nose Day. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Natwest, Mansfield. Pictured are staff from Natwest in Mansfield, who organised a book sale for Comic Relief. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Poundland Mansfield Pictured are Julie Fletcher, Louise Wass and Emma White from Poundland in Mansfield, who had a charity bake sale to support Whizz Kids, Tommy's and Make A Wish. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more