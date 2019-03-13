How long will Storm Gareth last? Hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield

Storm Gareth is continuing to bring strong winds to Nottinghamshire.

A weather warning for wind remains in force until 3pm this afternoon.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield, from the Met Office

11am - cloudy, 43mph gusts

12noon - light shower, 44mph gusts

1pm - light shower, 44mph gusts

2pm - sunny intervals, 44mph gusts

3pm - sunny intervals, 42mph gusts

4pm - sunny intervals, 41mph gusts

5pm - sunny, 37mph gusts

6pm - partly cloudy, 31mph gusts

7pm - partly cloudy, 28mph gusts

8pm - cloudy, 26mph gusts

9pm - cloudy, 25mph gusts

10pm - overcast, 26mph gusts

11pm - overcast, 26mph gusts