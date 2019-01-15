Housing developer launches appeal to build on Berry Hill Park

An appeal has been lodged to the government's planning inspectorate by developer Linby Homes, to build on Berry Hill Park.

Linby Homes hope to build eight new detached homes on land adjacent to 150 Berry Hill Lane.

The appeal comes after the original application was declined by Mansfield District Council, after a public outcry to save the much-loved park.

The planning department for Mansfield District Council refused the original plans in October 2018.

Previous plans for the site between Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) and Berry Hill Park Care Home were refused in April 2018.

The public rallied to save the park after the trustees said they would have to close it due to lack of finances.

The council then agreed to carry out maintenance of the park so that it can be enjoyed by the public, whilst options are considered to secure its long-term future.

This will include the possibility of the council becoming a corporate trustee and consideration of the current liabilities.

The trustees and the council have agreed to a regular programme of meetings to ensure that channels of communication remain open.

The appeal will be determined by written representations by Mansfield District Council and the applicant to the Government Planning Inspector.

Mansfield District Council has forwarded all the representations made to them on the application to the government planning inspectorate for consideration when determining the appeal.

Any further representations have to be submitted to the Inspector by 13 February 2019.

The planning inspectorate is responsible for decisions on land use planning-related issues.

You can appeal here: Planning Inspectorate

