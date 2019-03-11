Hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield as Storm Gareth brings 55mph winds

Storm Gareth is heading to the UK, bringing winds of up to 55mph to Nottinghamshire.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) until 3pm on Wednesday.
Named Storm Gareth by Met Eireann, a deep area of low pressure is set to cross to the north of the UK late on Tuesday into Wednesday.
It will bring strong north-westerly winds as well as heavy rain in some parts of the UK.
The Met Office warning states there could probably be some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
Here's the current hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield, from the Met Office
Tuesday
1am - heavy rain, 40mph gusts
2am - light rain, 40mph gusts
3am - light rain, 44mph gusts
4am - light rain, 46mph gusts
5am - light rain, 45mph gusts
6am - heavy rain, 44mph gusts
7am - heavy rain, 43mph gusts
8am - heavy rain, 37mph gusts
9am - heavy rain, 23mph gusts
10am - heavy rain, 22mph gusts
11am - heavy rain, 19mph gusts
12noon - light rain, 18mph gusts
1pm - light rain, 20mph gusts
2pm - light rain, 22mph gusts
3pm - heavy showers, 24mph gusts
4pm - light showers, 26mph gusts
5pm - sun, 28mph gusts
6pm - clear, 31mph gusts
7pm - clear, 36mph gusts
8pm - cloudy, 38mph gusts
9pm - cloudy, 38mph gusts
10pm - cloudy, 42mph gusts
11pm - cloudy, 43mph gusts
Wednesday
12am-3am - cloudy, 46mph gusts
3am-6am - heavy rain, 47mph gusts
6am-9am - heavy shower, 46mph gusts
9am-12noon - light rain, 48mph gusts
12noon-3pm - cloudy, 51mph gusts
3pm-6pm - sunny intervals, 48mph gusts
6pm-9pm - partly cloudy, 38mph gusts
9pm- midnight -cloudy, 30mph gusts